Three men arrested in Sweden over 'Facebook Live gang rape'

Three men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of taking part in a rape that was streamed live on Facebook.

The investigation into the serious sexual offence is in a preliminary phase and no-one has been charged yet, police spokeswoman Lisa Sannervik said.

Ms Sannervik said a teenager and two men in their 20s were arrested in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, after police received calls about the ongoing streaming from users in a closed group.

Deputy chief prosecutor Magnus Berggren told Sweden's TV4 channel investigators do not have the footage showing the alleged assault, and urged anyone with access to it to contact authorities.