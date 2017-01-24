- ITV Report
Top fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex
A top model has revealed she is intersex and is using her experience to "break down the stigma".
Hanne Gaby Odiele, 29, was born with both male and female characteristics - she had undescended testicles at birth and no uterus or ovaries.
At the age of 10, the model underwent surgery to remove the testes after doctors told her parents she risked cancer without it. When she turned 18, she had vaginal reconstructive surgery.
But Ms Odiele, who has worked for Burberry, Chanel, and Prada, now says operations like these are "irreversible", "nonconsensual" and done "much too young".
She told Vogue: “Doctors think they have to ‘normalise’ the baby.
"It was important for me to make this declaration now, based on where I am in my life.
"I want to live authentically as who I am and help to break down the stigma that intersex persons face - but also to use the profile that I’ve built through modeling to give back to those without a voice.
"I want to be there for people who are struggling, to tell them it’s OK - it’s one part of you, but it’s not who you are.”
Ms Odiele was born with Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS), where a woman has XY chromosomes more typically found in men.
Dr Ilene Wong, a urologist who has treated intersex adults, added: "Some things don’t need to be fixed.
"There are times when there is medical necessity, but almost all of the surgeries are purely cosmetic - and can leave people scarred, unable to have intercourse, and possibly experiencing early menopause."
Almost 2% of the world’s population are intersex - around the number of people with red hair - according to InterACT, an organisation Ms Odiele works with to promote rights of intersex youth.
Ms Odiele, who lives in New York with her husband and fellow model John Swiatek, added: “It’s not that big of a deal being intersex.
“It is very important to me in my life right now to break the taboo.
“At this point, in this day and age, it should be perfectly all right to talk about this.”