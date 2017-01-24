Top fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex

A top model has revealed she is intersex and is using her experience to "break down the stigma".

Hanne Gaby Odiele, 29, was born with both male and female characteristics - she had undescended testicles at birth and no uterus or ovaries.

At the age of 10, the model underwent surgery to remove the testes after doctors told her parents she risked cancer without it. When she turned 18, she had vaginal reconstructive surgery.

But Ms Odiele, who has worked for Burberry, Chanel, and Prada, now says operations like these are "irreversible", "nonconsensual" and done "much too young".

She told Vogue: “Doctors think they have to ‘normalise’ the baby.