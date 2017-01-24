Trump allegations of voter fraud 'based on studies and evidence'

Donald Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally in last year's US election was based on "studies and evidence", the president's press secretary has said. Sean Spicer told reporters Mr Trump had "believed" mass voter fraud "for a while", but refused to give examples of the evidence. In a series of tweets in November, just weeks after election day, the then president-elect said he would have won the popular vote "if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally".

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally

He also alleged that there had been "serious voter fraud" in Virginia, New Hampshire and California, and claimed the media was not reporting on it because of "serious bias".

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr Spicer said: "The president does believe that (there was voter fraud). "He has stated that before. I think he's stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him."

Sean Spicer faced another grilling from the American press on Tuesday. Credit: APTN