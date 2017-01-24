Widow of Tunisia attack victim 'played dead' after being shot by gunman

The widow of a man killed in the Tunisia terror attack has described how she "played dead" after they were both shot by the beach gunman.

Allison and Philip Heathcote were relaxing on the beach during a 30th wedding anniversary holiday when gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire.

He killed 38 tourists on the beach at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 26 2015.

Mrs Heathcote said she lay still on the sand after being shot five times by Rezgui, in a statement read to the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Describing how she experienced "pure fear" she said that, as she lay wounded, the killer walked away, before she then heard the gunshots getting closer again.

She said: "I was fearing for my life. I stayed laying on the sand, trying not to move and draw attention to the fact that I was still alive.