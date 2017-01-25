Alexandra Shulman to step down as British Vogue editor-in-chief

Alexandra Shulman is stepping down as editor-in-chief of British Vogue after more than 25 years in the role.

The magazine editor, who was recently seen in an eye-opening BBC documentary about the fashion bible, intends to leave this summer.

"Although I have had months to acclimatise to the idea of leaving Vogue, it hasn't made the moment of announcing this any less sad," she said.

"I have been incredibly privileged to have been able to look after such a great magazine for so long and even more to have worked with so many people over those years who have made the experience so interesting and rich."