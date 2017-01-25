Brexit: Government to publish White Paper on plans, says May

The Government is to publish a White Paper setting out its plans for leaving the EU, Theresa May has told MPs.

Speaking at PMQs, Mrs May confirmed she would deliver the Paper to give Parliament "every opportunity" to scrutinise her Brexit strategy.

A White Paper would give precise information about the Government's thinking and approach to the issue.

It comes as a spokesperson for Mrs May said the Government would publish legislation concerning Article 50 on Thursday.

"I have been clear, as have senior ministers, that we will ensure that Parliament has every opportunity to provide that scrutiny on this issue as we go through this process," Mrs May said.

She added: "I recognise there is an appetite to see that plan set out in a White Paper... and I can confirm that our plan will be set out in a White Paper published to this house."

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May of "wasting" time by waiting to announce the Paper's publication.

He claimed the Prime Minister had been forced into the move following Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling - that Parliament must vote to trigger Article 50.