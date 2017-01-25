- ITV Report
-
Brexit: Government to publish White Paper on plans, says May
The Government is to publish a White Paper setting out its plans for leaving the EU, Theresa May has told MPs.
Speaking at PMQs, Mrs May confirmed she would deliver the Paper to give Parliament "every opportunity" to scrutinise her Brexit strategy.
A White Paper would give precise information about the Government's thinking and approach to the issue.
It comes as a spokesperson for Mrs May said the Government would publish legislation concerning Article 50 on Thursday.
"I have been clear, as have senior ministers, that we will ensure that Parliament has every opportunity to provide that scrutiny on this issue as we go through this process," Mrs May said.
She added: "I recognise there is an appetite to see that plan set out in a White Paper... and I can confirm that our plan will be set out in a White Paper published to this house."
But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May of "wasting" time by waiting to announce the Paper's publication.
He claimed the Prime Minister had been forced into the move following Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling - that Parliament must vote to trigger Article 50.
Responding to Mr Corbyn's calls for the Paper's publication date to be announced, Mrs May said: "The House has overwhelmingly voted that Article 50 should be triggered before the end of March 2017.
"Following the Supreme Court judgment, a Bill will be provided for this House and there will be the proper debates in this chamber and in another place on that Bill.
"There is then the separate question of actually publishing the plan that I have set out, a bold vision for Britain for the future.
"I will do that in a White Paper and one of our objectives is the best possible free trade arrangement with the European Union, and that's what we will be out there negotiating for."
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the announcement represented a "significant and welcome u-turn" by Mrs May.
"The Prime Minister now needs to confirm that this white paper will be published in time to inform the Article 50 process, and that it will clear up the inconsistencies, gaps and risks outlined in her speech," he said.
The announcement came after a series of pro-Remain Conservatives - including former cabinet ministers Nicky Morgan, Dominic Grieve and Ken Clarke - called on Tuesday for a Government white paper.
On Tuesday, Brexit Secretary David Davis said the Government would table legislation "within days" to ensure it can trigger Article 50.