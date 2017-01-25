Corbyn mistakenly pays condolences to officer who survived shooting

Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to a police officer in Northern Ireland he mistakenly believed to have been shot dead.

Speaking in the Commons, the Labour leader offered his "condolences" to the officer's family on behalf "of the whole House."

The officer, who was shot three times outside a petrol station in Belfast over the weekend, was left seriously injured - but has since been reported to be "in good spirits."

Police have made an arrest over the shooting, believed to have been carried out by dissident republicans.

Theresa May opened the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions by "sending out thoughts to the police officer who was shot".

Mr Corbyn later said: "I join the Prime Minister in expressing condolences, I'm sure of the whole House, to the family of the police officer who lost his life over the weekend in Northern Ireland."