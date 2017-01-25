Donald Trump: Construction of Mexico wall to begin 'in months'

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

US President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders that will start the process of building a wall along the US-Mexico border and strengthen the enforcement of immigration laws. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the executive orders will "address long-overdue border security issues". He told reporters: "Building this barrier is more than a campaign promise. "It's a common sense, first step to really securing our porous border. This will stem the flow of drugs, crime [and] illegal immigration into the United States. "And yes, one way or another, as the president has said before, Mexico will pay for it."

He said the new orders will provide law enforcement with the "tools" to prevent "illegal immigration from entering the United States". "We're going to create more detention space for illegal immigrants along the southern border, to make it easier and cheaper to detain them and return them to their country of origin. "After these criminals spent time in prison for the crimes they've committed, they're going to get one-way tickets to the country of their origin - and their governments are going to take them back. "The state department is going to withhold visas and use other tools to make sure countries accept and return the criminals that came from their country."

It appears the Guantanamo Bay detention camp will remain open indefinitely. Credit: ITV News