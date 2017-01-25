Passenger train smashes into lorry at rail crossing

This is the dramatic moment a double-decker passenger train in the US state of Utah violently smashed into a delivery lorry when railroad crossing arms had failed to be lowered.

Dashboard camera footage released by North Salt Lake Police shows the train ripping through the FedEx truck on January 21.

The collision sent pieces of cardboard boxes from inside flying into the air and narrowly missed hitting the cab where two men were seated.

Authorities are now investigating why the barriers were raised and why the lights and bells were off at the time of the incident.