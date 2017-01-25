England rugby coach Eddie Jones suffers head injury after fall

The Australian sported heavy bandaging, which was hiding a nasty looking injury to the left eye.

England head coach Eddie Jones attended the RBS 6 Nations launch with a bruised head after falling over in his bathroom.

It’s not bad. First we had judo and MMA, we’re going through the martial arts, and then I slipped over and I hit it this morning. My mother always told me to shave, so I walked out of the shower to have a shave and this is what happens.

While captain Dylan Hartley was questioned on stage during the Q&A of the annual Championship curtain raiser in south London, Jones watched on from the audience with a wound dressing around his left eye, which was bruised.

By the time France visit Twickenham for the Six Nations opener on February 4, Hartley will not have played for nine weeks and his disciplinary record now consists of 60 weeks worth of bans.

When questioned about his match fitness, Hartley said: "We did this last year talking about me, I'm here on behalf of the team.

"The challenge is to use this week as best we can to get the preparation right for a huge first game."