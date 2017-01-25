Girl, 14, broadcasts her death live 'on Facebook'

A 14-year-old girl broadcast her death live on social media from the bathroom of her foster home, authorities in the US said.

The Florida department of children and families (DCF) said Nakia Venant was found hanging in the bathroom over the weekend.

Her body was discovered after one of her friends saw the broadcast on Facebook Live and called Miami-Dade police, according to the Miami Herald.

Officers found the girl hanging in the bathroom and tried to revive her.

She was declared dead in hospital a short time later.

Mike Carroll, secretary of DCF, promised a "comprehensive" review into Ms Venant's background.

He said: "We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl's death.

"We will do everything we can to support this family and all those who cared for her as they begin to heal from this tragedy.

"We will conduct a comprehensive, multidisciplinary special review to examine this child’s history and the circumstances related to serving the child."