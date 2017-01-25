Inside Saudi Arabia's terrorist 'rehabilitation centre'
You might think you had unexpectedly stepped into a break-out group session from a corporate away day.
The tranquil backdrop, the art classes, the tennis courts and the shared kitchens, however, better resemble a residential holiday camp.
Then there's the golf buggies taxiing people around from hangar to hangar - they might remind you of some vast Hollywood movie lot.
This is the Prince Mohammed bin Naif Centre for Counselling and Care - better known as Saudi Arabia's "rehabilitation city" for extremists.
Terrorists - including many former Guantanamo Bay detainees - are brought here to detoxify their minds.
ITV News sits in on an art therapy class where nine former Gitmo detainees are being asked to paint what their future might look like.
One of them draws a long road slicing through a gloomy sky. Another paints red love hearts. The images don't require much interpretation.
The students - or "beneficiaries" as their tutors describe them - appear to be engrossed by the process.
Most of the programme consists of religious education. Perhaps religious re-education might be a better description. Sports and psychology feature too.
As part of the 12-step programme aimed at reintegrating extremists back into society, students are encouraged to find a wife and build a family when they eventually graduate.
Tutors are unapologetic about their advice.
Saudi Arabia is proud of the centre - dismissing claims that it is a front for a secret government radicalisation programme. It says it's "success rate" is greater than 80%.
Our host shows us images of high profile visitors to the centre - dignitaries like former Prime Minister Gordon Brown among them.
But although many foreign leaders are happy to see the centre's work, few have chosen to replicate many aspects of the project in their own countries.
Saudi Arabia is often accused of funding global extremism and supporting terrorist groups.
But it says the rehab centre is evidence of its innovative approach to a universal problem.
It's easy to scoff at the methods used in Riyadh: it might be easier if someone else had worked out a solution to extremism.
But, of course, it remains a problem that baffles almost every government in the world, including Britain's.