Inside Saudi Arabia's terrorist 'rehabilitation centre'

You might think you had unexpectedly stepped into a break-out group session from a corporate away day.

The tranquil backdrop, the art classes, the tennis courts and the shared kitchens, however, better resemble a residential holiday camp.

Then there's the golf buggies taxiing people around from hangar to hangar - they might remind you of some vast Hollywood movie lot.

This is the Prince Mohammed bin Naif Centre for Counselling and Care - better known as Saudi Arabia's "rehabilitation city" for extremists.

Terrorists - including many former Guantanamo Bay detainees - are brought here to detoxify their minds.

ITV News sits in on an art therapy class where nine former Gitmo detainees are being asked to paint what their future might look like.