Kisenosato becomes first Japanese sumo grand champion in 20 years

It has been nearly two decades since a "homegrown" sumo wrestler became grand champion, but Japan's wait ended on Wednesday as Japanese wrestler Kisenosato was promoted to the title.

The 30-year-old became sumo's 72nd 'yokozuna', or grand champion after the sumo association approved his promotion.

The last Japanese wrestler to reach the pinnacle of the sport was Wakanohana in 1998.

Kisenosato became a serious contender for promotion after winning the new year's contest in Tokyo with a record of 14 victories and just one defeat.

Recently, sumo has been dominated by wrestlers from Samoa, Hawaii and Mongolia, and Kisenosato joins three Mongolian wrestlers at the same rank.

Kisenosato said he accepted the promotion with "great humility".

He added: "I will show devotion and try not to disgrace the title of yokozuna."