Birmingham bus stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing on a bus.

Leon Barrett-Hazle, 36, was travelling on the top deck of a bus in Handsworth, Birmingham on Monday night when he was attacked.

The arrest man surrendered to police on Wednesday afternoon and is due to be questioned by officers, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from force CID, said: "We still need witnesses to come forward to help us establish what happened on the top deck of the 11A service on Monday evening in Rookery Road.

"The family of Leon are being kept informed of the latest development in our investigation and our thoughts remain with them."