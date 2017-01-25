Man 'bled to death after two-and-a-half-hour ambulance delay'

A 65-year-old man reportedly bled to death after it took more than two and a half hours to get him to hospital.

Neighbours found Richard Hansbury in his sheltered accommodation flat in Wigan after they heard his cries for help.

Mr Hansbury was bleeding heavily from a wound to his head.

Despite the 999 call being flagged as a serious "red" call - which means paramedics should have arrived within eight minutes, it took them over an hour.

The North West Ambulance Service Trust (NWAS) was delayed due to the service being so busy, according to the Daily Mail.

When paramedics arrived they treated Mr Hansbury, who weighed 19 stone, but had to call for assistance from another crew to lift him into an ambulance.

However, no other crew was available which meant it was reportedly two hours and 42 minutes after the initial call to the emergency services was made before Mr Hansbury reached hospital.

By then, his blood pressure had dropped to a dangerously low level due to blood loss, it was reported. The father-of-two suffered three heart attacks and died less than three hours later.

A report into Mr Hansbury's death, seen by the Daily Mail, reportedly shows that on the day he died, Monday October 3, the service was "extremely busy".

The report also shows as many as 15 ambulances were stuck in queues at hospitals across Greater Manchester as paramedics waited to hand over their patients to A&E doctors.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Hansbury died primarily of blood loss from the head wound, the newspaper reported.