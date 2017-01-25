Man killed in hit-and-run collision as he celebrated wife's birthday

A hit-and-run driver killed a man who was walking with his wife as they celebrated her birthday, police have said.

The 63-year-old man was hit by a car near Fleetwood Golf Club at approximately 8.35pm on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary.

The husband died at the scene, police said.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident where a man, simply out for an evening walk with his wife after celebrating her birthday, has been hit by a car and subsequently died.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at the sad time."

DI Dickenson urged the driver of the car to "search their conscience and come forward".

"I appreciate in a highly stressful situation like this, they may have panicked but it’s time to do the right thing and speak to the police," he added.

Police are also appealing for the driver of a blue hatchback, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, that stopped at the scene but left before police arrived, to come forward.

They are also seeking the drivers of a silver Ford Focus that passed close to the ambulance treating the victim and an old-style BMW seen on the road that evening.

The officer added: "The car involved will have clear damage from where it has hit the man and so if you think you know who the owner is or you think you may have seen it, please contact us immediately."