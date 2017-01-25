Meryl Streep celebrates 20th Oscar nomination with hilarious gif

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meryl Streep has celebrated her record-breaking 20th Oscar nomination with a hilarious gif.

Streep received a best actress nod for her role in comedy-drama Florence Foster Jenkins, in which she plays a tone-deaf opera singer, when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

But rather than sending out a statement saying how happy she was, the 67-year-old simply posted a gif of her dancing.

The clip is from Paul McCartney’s 2013 music video for his song, Queenie Eye.

Streep previously held the record for Oscar nominations with 19 under her belt and three wins - two best actress accolades for Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady and the best supporting actress prize for Kramer Vs Kramer.

Her latest nomination comes just weeks after US president Donald Trump called her one of the most "over-rated actresses in Hollywood".