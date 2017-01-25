- ITV Report
-
Meryl Streep celebrates 20th Oscar nomination with hilarious gif
Meryl Streep has celebrated her record-breaking 20th Oscar nomination with a hilarious gif.
Streep received a best actress nod for her role in comedy-drama Florence Foster Jenkins, in which she plays a tone-deaf opera singer, when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.
But rather than sending out a statement saying how happy she was, the 67-year-old simply posted a gif of her dancing.
The clip is from Paul McCartney’s 2013 music video for his song, Queenie Eye.
Streep previously held the record for Oscar nominations with 19 under her belt and three wins - two best actress accolades for Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady and the best supporting actress prize for Kramer Vs Kramer.
Her latest nomination comes just weeks after US president Donald Trump called her one of the most "over-rated actresses in Hollywood".
Mr Trump criticised Streep after she took aim at him during her Golden Globes acceptance speech on January 8, saying his actions legitimised bullying and citing the moment he appeared to ridicule a disabled reporter, saying it "kind of broke my heart".
Following the speech, Mr Trump - who was, at the time, the US president-elect - wrote on Twitter: "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes."
He called her a "Hillary flunky" for her support of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and added: "I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'grovelling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad.
"Just more very dishonest media!"
Streep will compete against Isabelle Huppert for Elle, Ruth Negga for Loving, Natalie Portman for Jackie and Emma Stone for La La Land at this year's Oscars.