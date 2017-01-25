National Television Awards 2017: The full list of winners

The stars of the small screen were honoured tonight at the National Television Awards - voted for solely by the viewers.

Emmerdale won best Serial Drama for the first time ever, scuppering Eastenders' hopes of a hat-trick.

But Coronation Street won a nod with Best Newcomer going to Faye Brookes for her portrayal as Kate Connor.

Graham Norton was awarded the Special Recognition award for his 20-year career in the spotlight - with tributes from Judi Dench and Dolly Parton among many others.

Ant and Dec won the best TV presenter award for the 16th time in a row.

And Mary Berry took home the accolade for Best Judge, as presented by Gogglesprogs Molly and William Edwards.