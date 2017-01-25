- ITV Report
-
National Television Awards 2017: The full list of winners
The stars of the small screen were honoured tonight at the National Television Awards - voted for solely by the viewers.
Emmerdale won best Serial Drama for the first time ever, scuppering Eastenders' hopes of a hat-trick.
But Coronation Street won a nod with Best Newcomer going to Faye Brookes for her portrayal as Kate Connor.
Graham Norton was awarded the Special Recognition award for his 20-year career in the spotlight - with tributes from Judi Dench and Dolly Parton among many others.
Ant and Dec won the best TV presenter award for the 16th time in a row.
And Mary Berry took home the accolade for Best Judge, as presented by Gogglesprogs Molly and William Edwards.
Here are the full list of winners:
- Best Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing
- Best Serial Drama: Emmerdale
- Best Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys
- Special Recognition: Graham Norton
- Best Drama: Casualty
- Best Challenge Show: I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Best Period Drama: Call The Midwife
- Best Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
- Best Live Magazine Show: This Morning
- Best Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
- Best Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Best Newcomer: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
- Best Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
- Best TV Judge: Mary Berry
- Best Daytime: The Chase
- Best TV Presenter: Ant and Dec