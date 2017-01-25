Advertisement

National Television Awards 2017: The full list of winners

National Television Awards winners 2017 Credit: NTAs

The stars of the small screen were honoured tonight at the National Television Awards - voted for solely by the viewers.

Emmerdale won best Serial Drama for the first time ever, scuppering Eastenders' hopes of a hat-trick.

But Coronation Street won a nod with Best Newcomer going to Faye Brookes for her portrayal as Kate Connor.

Graham Norton was awarded the Special Recognition award for his 20-year career in the spotlight - with tributes from Judi Dench and Dolly Parton among many others.

Ant and Dec won the best TV presenter award for the 16th time in a row.

And Mary Berry took home the accolade for Best Judge, as presented by Gogglesprogs Molly and William Edwards.

Here are the full list of winners:

Brendan Cole, Darcey Bussell and Tess Daly with the cast of Strictly Credit: PA
  • Best Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing
The cast of Emmerdale Credit: PA
  • Best Serial Drama: Emmerdale
Brendon and Jennifer O'Carroll. Credit: PA
  • Best Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys
Graham Norton Credit: PA
  • Special Recognition: Graham Norton
The cast of Casualty Credit: PA
  • Best Drama: Casualty
Ant, Dec and Scarlett Moffatt Credit: PA
  • Best Challenge Show: I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!
The cast of Call The Midwife Credit: PA
  • Best Period Drama: Call The Midwife
Umar Siddiqui, Sid Siddiqui and Baasit Siddiqui from Gogglebox Credit: PA
  • Best Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. Credit: PA
  • Best Live Magazine Show: This Morning
Sarah Lancashire (pictured in 2013) Credit: PA
  • Best Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
Ant and Dec Credit: PA
  • Best Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Faye Brookes Credit: PA
  • Best Newcomer: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
Lacey Turner Credit: PA
  • Best Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Mary Berry Credit: PA
  • Best TV Judge: Mary Berry
Jenny Ryan, Bradley Walsh and Cast of The Chase Credit: PA
  • Best Daytime: The Chase
Ant and Dec Credit: PA
  • Best TV Presenter: Ant and Dec
