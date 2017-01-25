- ITV Report
Number of UK rough sleepers doubles in six years, figures show
Numbers of rough sleepers in the UK have more than doubled in six years.
Local authorities estimated that 4,134 rough sleepers were on the streets on a single night in autumn 2016 - compared to 3,569 a year earlier.
The figures represent an increase of 16%, according to figures compiled by the Department for Communities and Local Government.
Labour have criticised the Government since the figures were published, brandishing the numbers a "national scandal."
Shadow housing secretary John Healey said that Government policies were to blame for the rise.
"It is a national scandal that in England in the 21st century the number of people forced to sleep rough on our streets is spiralling upwards - and this is only the tip of the iceberg," he said.
"These figures are a terrible reminder of the consequences of Conservative ministers' seven years of failure on housing."
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said the figures were an "utter disgrace".
"Britain is one of the richest places on earth. It is a stain on our nation's conscience that thousands of people are still sleeping rough on the streets every night," he said.
Jon Sparkes, chief executive of the homeless charity Crisis, called on the Government to come together with charities and local authorities to tackle the problem.
"Rough sleeping ruins lives, leaving people vulnerable to violence and abuse, and taking a dreadful toll on their mental and physical health. This is no way for anyone to live," he said.
The DCLG says the Government is investing £550 million up to 2020 to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.