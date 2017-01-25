Number of UK rough sleepers doubles in six years, figures show

Numbers of rough sleepers in the UK have more than doubled in six years.

Local authorities estimated that 4,134 rough sleepers were on the streets on a single night in autumn 2016 - compared to 3,569 a year earlier.

The figures represent an increase of 16%, according to figures compiled by the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Labour have criticised the Government since the figures were published, brandishing the numbers a "national scandal."

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said that Government policies were to blame for the rise.