'Oh no, I forgot to thank mum', says Graham Norton after NTA win

Presenter Graham Norton said he needed to "build some bridges" after he forgot to thank his mum while accepting his NTA special recognition prize.

The host of The Graham Norton Show thanked his management and close friends after accepting the award from actor Hugh Bonneville - but realised while walking off stage he had omitted his mother.

Joking backstage, he said: "This lovely award will turn to hell because as I was walking off I thought, 'Oh my God I forgot to thank my mother', so what I need to be doing is phone her and build some bridges."

In a tribute video to Norton at the awards ceremony, his mum Rhoda said he was "always trying to making people laugh" as a child.

She added: "I think he'll be thrilled to win this award, and really shocked."

Norton said: "I've never seen her on the telly and I'm gutted I didn't say thank you to her."

The pre-recorded segment also featured praise from the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Dolly Parton, Mel Giedroyc, Will Smith, Dame Judi Dench and Ed Sheeran.