- ITV Report
'Oh no, I forgot to thank mum', says Graham Norton after NTA win
Presenter Graham Norton said he needed to "build some bridges" after he forgot to thank his mum while accepting his NTA special recognition prize.
The host of The Graham Norton Show thanked his management and close friends after accepting the award from actor Hugh Bonneville - but realised while walking off stage he had omitted his mother.
Joking backstage, he said: "This lovely award will turn to hell because as I was walking off I thought, 'Oh my God I forgot to thank my mother', so what I need to be doing is phone her and build some bridges."
In a tribute video to Norton at the awards ceremony, his mum Rhoda said he was "always trying to making people laugh" as a child.
She added: "I think he'll be thrilled to win this award, and really shocked."
Norton said: "I've never seen her on the telly and I'm gutted I didn't say thank you to her."
The pre-recorded segment also featured praise from the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Dolly Parton, Mel Giedroyc, Will Smith, Dame Judi Dench and Ed Sheeran.
Actor Smith, previously a guest on Norton's BBC chat show, said: "It's not just questions, he's just magnificent at understanding who is sat in front of him enough to set the table for you to win."
Dame Judi laughed as she spoke of Norton's "ghastly" red chair, which sees him throw members of the public off it for telling boring stories.
She said: "You never quite know what's going to happen and you're always waiting for that ghastly red chair. It's so unfair, gosh it makes me laugh."
Dame Helen added that he's "a little bit cruel" but that "it comes with such incredible warmth and humanity that no one ever really feels bad".
Parton said: "I had the most fun with him when he came to Dollywood. I think of all the people I've worked with I have more in common with Graham than with anyone else. I just love him."
BBC's director of content Charlotte Moore said Norton was a "natural fit" to take over the reigns of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest after Sir Terry Wogan stepped down in 2008.
She said: "As soon as we saw Graham doing Eurovision, it felt like a natural fit. Sir Terry was delighted to see Graham fall into that role as a natural successor. He enjoys every minute of it."