Probe into football abuse allegations in Sunderland

Twenty-five alleged sex abuse victims have come forward since an investigation into historical sex abuse was set up last December, Northumbria Police said.

The force said the alleged victims had spoken to officers in relation to eight suspects across nine sports clubs since the launch of Operation Tide, the force said.

The clubs implicated include Newcastle United and Sunderland's Foundation of Light, as well as some smaller local clubs.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said: "When we initially launched the investigation it was focussed on allegations made in connection with Newcastle United Football Club but with more victims now bravely coming forward, we have broadened the investigation.

"Our specially trained officers have been in contact with a number of people who have taken the hugely brave step of speaking to us.

"My plea to those affected is please don't suffer in silence, we would like you to come forward, our officers are trained and able to investigate and we work closely with other support organisations to ensure we provide the best possible service to you.

"We also urge anyone who may have any information regarding child sexual abuse to come forward."