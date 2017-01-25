Sales of George Orwell's 1984 soar amid Trump's 'alternative facts' row

Sales of George Orwell's classic dystopian tale 1984 have soared in the days following Donald Trump's inauguration as US President.

The sales bump comes after the Trump administration claimed that his inauguration ceremony had record attendance and accused the media of playing down the size of the crowds.

First published in 1949, Orwell's novel depicts a society in which facts are distorted and suppressed in a cloud of "newspeak", topped the best-seller list of Amazon.com on Tuesday evening.

Comparisons were made to the book on social media when Kellyanne Conway called White House press secretary Sean Spicer's claims about crowd size"alternative facts".

Social media users tweeted quotes from the book in response to Conway's comments and referred to Orwell's depiction of the Ministry of Truth.