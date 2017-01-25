Sir Ian McKellen: I'm too selfish to have been a father

Actor Sir Ian McKellen has said he is "too selfish" to have considered fatherhood, as he reflected being the last in line to carry his name.

The Lord of the Rings star, 77, who explored his family history on the BBC programme Who Do You Think You Are?, said he does not regret not having children to continue the McKellen name.

He said: "I don't feel anything about it, really.

"I think I've always known I wasn't going to have children, because I'm gay. That wouldn't have been true today, would it?"

"I don't feel I've got a responsibility to produce another McKellen. They might all be girls, then they'd all get married," he added.

He added that he was "glad" he remained childless.