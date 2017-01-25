Skins turns 10: Where are the show's stars now?

Every episode of the show has been released online to mark the anniversary. Credit: Channel 4

It has been exactly 10 years since the very first episode of the "coming off age" hit Skins burst onto our television screens. The programme launched on E4 on January 25, 2007, introducing us to a new wave of controversial teenage comedy dramas. Skins followed the "messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends" going through sixth form in Bristol.

The programme, which ran for seven series, tackled a number of complicated issues such as depression, eating disorders, adolescent sexuality, suicide, substance abuse and bullying. The show also made stars out of several of its actors, including Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, Kaya Scodelario and Luke Pasqualino. But where are some of your favourite cast members now?

Dev Patel

Patel has become only the third actor of Indian descent to receive an Oscar nomination. Credit: PA

After playing Anwar Kharral in Skins, Dev Patel found huge success in Hollywood and has just earned his first ever Oscar nomination. In 2008, he was highly praised for his role in Slumdog Millionaire and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance.

The 26-year-old Londoner then went on to star in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel alongside Judi Dench, Bill Nighy and Maggie Smith. It was announced yesterday that Patel was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Role for Lion, a drama about an adopted man who is compelled to find his birth family in India.

Nicholas Hoult

Hoult is currently filming historical-drama The Current War. Credit: PA

At age 11, Nicholas Hoult may have first found fame in the critically acclaimed comedy-drama About a Boy, but Skins was an equally defining role for the actor. He starred as the lead character, anti-hero Tony Stonem, for two series and following his departure starred in the West End play New Boy.

Hoult went on to appear in Clash of the Titans, Tom Ford's film A Single Man and Mad Max: Fury Road. The 27-year-old also had a highly publicised four year relationship with X-Men co-star Jennifer Lawrence, which ended in 2014. He is currently filming historical-drama The Current War, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, and is playing Serbian inventor, Nikola Tesla.

Kaya Scodelario

Scodelario had her first child at the end of last year. Credit: PA

Kaya Scodelario made her television debut playing Effy Stonem, Tony's sister, between 2007 and 2010 and reprised her role in 2013. She has since enjoyed box office success for her starring role as Teresa Agnes in the science-fiction film franchise The Maze Runner.

Scodelario is currently filming for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which will be released later this year. The 24-year-old had her first child with husband and actor Benjamin Walker in December 2016.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jack O'Connell

O'Connell received the BAFTA Rising Award in 2014. Credit: PA

Jack O'Connell was part of the "second generation" of Skins playing James Cook on the E4 series between 2009 and 10. His success on Skins took him from lead roles in television dramas to independent films, giving critically acclaimed performances in Starred Up and '71.

In 2014, O'Connell received the BAFTA Rising Award for his role as war hero Louis Zamperini in his first major Hollywood picture, Angelina Jolie's Unbroken. He also co-starred with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Money Monster, which grossed around £73 million at the box office in 2016.

Hannah Murray

Murray is now a series regular on Game of Thrones. Credit: PA

Hannah Murray played one of the most complex characters in Skins, Cassie Ainsworth, who battled an eating disorder, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts during the show. After leaving the programme in 2008 to make way for a younger cast, Murray said: "It would be really silly to be in a teenage drama if you're no longer a teenager." She reprised her role in 2013, starring in 20 episodes during her career - an amount only topped by Scodelario who featured in 26.

There were 'three generations' of casts on the E4 series. Credit: Channel 4

In 2015, Murray played Sara in the Danish film Bridgend, based on a series of suicides of South Wales, and was awarded Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival for her performance. The 26-year-old Cambridge graduate is also plays Gilly on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Luke Pasqualino

Luke Pasqualino is a supporter of the HeForShe feminism campaign. Credit: PA

Pasqualino became a new series regular during the third season of Skins, portraying Freddie McClair who went through a tortured relationship with Scodelario's character Effy. He then went on to star in the Syfy television pilot Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome in 2011 and featured in the horror film The Apparition alongside Twilight star Ashley Greene and Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

In 2016, Pasqualino played Elvis Harte in the hit British television show Our Girl starring former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan. He is also starring in new TV drama Snatch, which premieres in March.