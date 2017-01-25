Small business leaders fear decline in overseas trade post-Brexit

A survey of small business leaders show that up to a third who trade overseas fear a decline post-Brexit without access to the single market.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found in a survey that almost a third of its members who trade overseas feared exports would fall as a result of the decision to leave the European Union.

Of the 1,758 members who responded to the survey, 32% were engaged in overseas trade - either as exporters or importers - with the vast majority involved in trade with the single market.

Some 29% of exporters said they expected a decline in the level of exports as a result of Brexit compared to 20% who expected to see an increase.

Among importers, 31% said they expected a decrease in their overseas trade compared with 7% who were predicting an increase.

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: "Small business exports have been on the rise since the referendum with the lower value of the pound making UK goods and services more competitive.

"As the UK leaves the single market any new agreement must maintain the current ease of trade with the EU and not lead to additional administrative or financial burdens."