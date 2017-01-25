Supreme Court judges hurt Labour more than Tories

Just one Tory MP, Ken Clarke, will vote to deny her the authority to begin Article 50 negotiations.

Because Labour is considerably more split on whether and how we should depart the EU than the Tories.

Because the court judgement she feared like a pestilence three months ago, forcing her to give MPs the final say before she can formally initiate talks on exiting the EU, turns out to be much more damaging for Labour than for her.

Bloomin' 'eck Theresa May is a lucky PM, so far.

By contrast perhaps 60 Labour MPs - and maybe more - will defy their leader Jeremy Corbyn and join Clarke in the "no" lobby.

There are three reasons for the Labour schism.

First, some Labour MPs represent constituencies that strongly voted to remain in the EU (though quite a few, like Corbyn himself, will defy their local members and will vote with May on this issue of our age).

Second, many of them are so depressed about Labour's electoral prospects that they have few qualms about putting their personal convictions above party unity or the revealed Leave preference of their constituents.

Third, they find it hard to respond well to calls for unity from a leader who was a serial rebel when on the backbenches.

So as it turns out, the Supreme Court judges may actually have done the prime minister a favour.

Enemies of the people or unsought friends of the new regime?