Teen sentenced to 14 years for stabbing friend to death

A 17-year-old has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years for stabbing his friend to death at a birthday party.

Aaron Gaiete was found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Charlie Kutyauripo in east London, following a retrial at the Old Bailey in London.

Reporting restrictions had previously been imposed as Gaiete was under 18, however the judge lifted the ban on identifying the teenager.

The court had heard Charlie collapsed and died shortly after he was attacked in Woodford on January 9, 2016.

In a rare move, the jury sent a note to "recommend the defendant leniency" to the judge before delivering its unanimous verdict last week.

Judge Rebecca Poulet QC said she would not ignore the plea and the age of the defendant alone made a "significant difference" to how long he would have to serve.

"I will take into account there was a background between you two boys and Charlie knew you had a short temper and he was making provoking comments during the confrontation", Judge Poulet said.

But she added: "It must be understood that taking a knife out in public whether for an offensive or defensive purpose is in itself a criminal offence."

Charlie's mother Matilda, who is an A&E nurse, said the family was "crushed, hurt, torn beyond description" after her son was killed by a boy she had previously welcomed into her home.

The grieving mother said Charlie had been brought up by a "decent Christian family and law abiding citizens" and raised to have "good values".

She expressed her gratitude to all those who were "brave and human enough " to try to save him and offer him comfort as he lay dying.