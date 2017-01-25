Trump to sign executive order restricting immigration

President Donald Trump is to sign several executive orders restricting access to the US for refugees and some visa holders from Syria and other Middle Eastern and African countries.

He is to sign the orders at the US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, aides briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The orders are expected to temporarily restrict access to the US for most refugees and block visas from being issued to Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The restrictions are likely to ban admissions from the countries until the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security can step up the vetting process.

On the campaign trail, Trump initially proposed a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States to protect Americans from jihadist attacks.

Both Trump and his nominee for attorney general, U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, have since said they would focus the restricting countries whose emigres could pose a threat rather than placing a ban on people who follow a specific religion.