Trump warned against reviving torture tactics

A draft executive order says Mr Trump is exploring the possibility of reopening so-called overseas 'black site' prisons. Credit: AP

John McCain, the former presidential candidate, has warned President Trump against reviving Bush-era torture tactics. A draft executive order, titled "Detention and Interrogation of Enemy Combatants", says Mr Trump is exploring the possibility of reopening so-called overseas "black site" prisons, where terrorists were detained and tortured during President Bush's post 9/11 "War on Terror". President Obama closed the secret sites down following widespread condemnation and accusations of human rights violations.

John McCain has warned President Trump against reviving Bush-era torture tactics. Credit: AP

The draft order, first obtained by the New York Times, prompted alarm among leading Republicans and Democrats that Mr Trump is looking to re-introduce more aggressive interrogation techniques. "The president can sign whatever executive orders he likes," McCain, who was captured and tortured during his Navy service in Vietnam, said in a statement. "But the law is the law. We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America."

A unused guard tower at Camp Delta in the US Naval base at Guantanamo Bay. Credit: AP

The Arizona Senator later told MSNBC that America's most respected military leaders - including Mr Trump's new Defence Secretary James Mattis - are opposed to torture. He added he was "very confident that it wouldn't stand a day in court" if the Trump administration pushed for the use of it again. Throughout his presidential campaign, Mr Trump promised to toughen the approach towards fighting terrorism and embraced the idea of torturing detainees. He pledged to bring back "a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding". "Don't tell me it doesn't work, torture works, ok folks. I have these guys, ‘torture doesn't work,’ believe me it works, ok?" Mr Trump told a rally in South Carolina in February 2016.