Trump's America will no longer be sanctuary for world's most vulnerable

Today, if you look closely, the Statue of Liberty, may be gazing downwards and perhaps even shedding a tear.

For this is the day that America will formally announce that its embrace of the world's most vulnerable people is to end.

The US often fell dramatically short of its promise, notably failing German Jews fleeing the Nazis in 1939.

But being open to the world, and being a sanctuary to those facing persecution, has always been a key part of how America sees itself.

Trump is today poised to begin the process of refusing to accept Muslim refugees entering the US from high-risk countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

This is a partial implementation of his campaign promise to either stop Muslims arriving in the US or subject them to "extreme vetting."