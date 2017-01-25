Trump's America will no longer be sanctuary for world's most vulnerable
Today, if you look closely, the Statue of Liberty, may be gazing downwards and perhaps even shedding a tear.
For this is the day that America will formally announce that its embrace of the world's most vulnerable people is to end.
The US often fell dramatically short of its promise, notably failing German Jews fleeing the Nazis in 1939.
But being open to the world, and being a sanctuary to those facing persecution, has always been a key part of how America sees itself.
Trump is today poised to begin the process of refusing to accept Muslim refugees entering the US from high-risk countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
This is a partial implementation of his campaign promise to either stop Muslims arriving in the US or subject them to "extreme vetting."
Human rights groups are outraged. They see this as a backdoor ban on Muslims and a day of shame for America.
And at the same time, Donald Trump will today sign an executive order to start funding the construction of a 2,000 mile multi-billion dollar wall along the Mexican border.
The message to the world is unmistakable and stark: The drawbridge is being pulled up.
This is what an America First and nationalist policy looks like in action. It may be popular.
It is also, in the eyes of many others, tarnishing the very soul of this country.