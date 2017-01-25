Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic relay gold medal

Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his Olympic gold medals from the 2008 Games in Beijing.

The Jamaican sprinter has had to relinquish his medal following a doping case into teammate Nesta Carter - who tested positive for a banned substance.

Jamaica won gold in the 4x100m after Carter, Michael Frater, Bolt and Asafa Powell finished the race in 37.10 seconds - a world record at the time.

Trinidad & Tobago finished second, while Japan took bronze.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee announced Carter had tested positive for methylhexaneamine.

Jamaica, the committee announced, has now been retrospectively disqualified from the race.