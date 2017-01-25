Women face 'sexist dress codes' at work, report finds

Hundreds of women have complained of long-term damage from wearing heels in the workplace. Credit: PA

A study into workplace dress codes has found "troubling" experiences affecting female workers forced to adhere to "sexist dress codes". Women workers have been instructed to dye their hair blonde, wear revealing outfits and reapply make-up, a parliamentary report has found. Parliament held an inquiry into dress codes in the workplace following reports that a woman was sacked for not wearing high heels. More than 150,000 people signed a petition in support of London receptionist Nicola Thorp, who was sent home from work after refusing to wear high heels.

Nicola Thorp was sent home without pay after refusing to wear high heels. Credit: ITV News

Ms Thorp, 27, arrived at finance company PwC to be told she had to wear shoes with a "2in to 4in heel" and when she refused and complained male colleagues were not asked to do the same, she was sent home without pay. Ms Thorp said: "This may have started over a pair of high heels but what it has revealed about discrimination in the UK workplace is vital, as demonstrated by the hundreds of women who came forward. "The current system favours the employer and is failing employees. It is crucial that the law is amended so that gender neutral dress codes become the norm." The Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee said it became clear in the course of its inquiry that this was not an isolated incident.

We heard from hundreds of women who told us about the pain and long-term damage caused by wearing high heels for long periods in the workplace, as well as from women who had been required to dye their hair blonde, to wear revealing outfits and to constantly reapply make-up. The Government has said that the existing law is clear, and that the dress code that prompted this petition is already unlawful. Nevertheless, discriminatory dress codes remain widespread. It is therefore clear that the existing law is not yet fully effective in protecting employees from discrimination at work. We call on the Government to review this area of the law and to ask Parliament to change it, if necessary, to make it more effective." – Parliamentary report

Dress codes for women at work are discriminatory, the report says. Credit: AP

The Fawcett Society said that requiring women to abide by gendered dress codes, often of a sexualised nature, sent out the message that their appearance was of more value than their skills, experience or voices. "There have been statements from women expressing that being asked to look 'sexy' in the workplace leads to the uncomfortable realisation that the business they work for is profiting from their bodies," said the campaign group. The society cited examples of women being asked when working in a casino to carry a make-up kit to be used whenever using the bathroom, and others being criticised for wearing loose clothing on a hot day.

This also affects women at the top of public life as we have seen from headlines since Theresa May became Prime Minister. Having a society where it is normal to judge women in their professional life by their appearance and their shoes is not just ridiculous but demeans women who reach the top of their careers, and limits women's participation in politics. – The Fawcett Society

Even the Prime Minister's shoes have been under scrutiny. Credit: AP