Bitterly cold day with icy temperatures and biting winds

It's set to be a bitterly cold day across many parts of the UK, with temperatures struggling to rise much above freezing in some areas.

Add to that a biting south-easterly wind and it really will feel cold.

Northern Scotland and later, southern England should see some sunshine, but for many places it will remain rather cloudy, perhaps with the odd wintry flurry at first.

The highest temperatures are likely across northern Scotland where we should see highs of 7 Celsius (45F).