Brexit bill introduced to the House of Commons

Brexit secretary David Davis has confirmed a bill on triggering Article 50 has been introduced to the House of Commons.

It comes after the Prime Minister suffered defeat in a historic legal battle at the Supreme Court earlier this week - ruling Parliament must vote when to trigger the Article.

The Government was thereby forced to draw up the legislation.

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen tweeted a copy of the bill, writing: "132 words to take us out of the EU".

Speaking after the Bill's introduction, Brexit Secretary David Davis said: "The British people have made the decision to leave the EU and this Government is determined to get on with the job of delivering it.

"So today we have introduced a Bill in Parliament which will allow us to formally trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

"I trust that Parliament, which backed the referendum by six to one, will respect the decision taken by the British people and pass the legislation quickly."