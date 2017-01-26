British astronaut Tim Peake announces return to space for second mission

The news was revealed as the spacecraft that carried Major Peake and his crew to and from the International Space Station (ISS) went on public display at London's Science Museum.

British astronaut Tim Peake will be returning to space for a second time.

Maj Peake first travelled to the ISS in the Soyez capsule in December 2015, making him the first British astronaut to be sent to there by the European Space Agency.

During his 186 day mission, the former helicopter test pilot also became the first Briton ever to walk in space, took part in more than 250 scientific experiments, ran the London Marathon on a treadmill and even announced the winner of a Brit Award.

He and his crew mates American Nasa astronaut Colonel Tim Kopra and Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko made the trip back to Earth in the Soyuz TMA-19M in June 2016.