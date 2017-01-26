British soldier killed in 'non-combat incident' in Iraq to be buried with full military honours

A British soldier who died during a non-combat operation in Iraq is to be given full military honours at his funeral.

Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, 22, was killed during an operation to train local forces to battle Islamic State.

The Ministry of Defence has described his death as a "tragic incident" and not the result of enemy action. An investigation is underway.

He will be given a military funeral with soldiers from his unit, the 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, acting as pall bearers and giving him a guard of honour.

The service will be held at the All Saints and Martyrs Church in his home town of Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Lance Corporal Hetherington had just become a father to a baby girl months before his death in Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on January 2.

Nicknamed "Snowball", he was a member of Blenheim Company and a vehicle commander in the Force Protection Platoon.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Rob Singleton described the Lance Corporal as "a superb soldier and a first class leader".

He was one of 150 soldiers from his battalion deployed to Iraq for six months late last year to form part of the 500-strong British Army force which was being sent to the country to train Iraqi and Kurdish security forces.