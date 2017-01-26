Deaths, self-harm and assaults in prisons at record high

Suicides, assaults and self-harm in prisons have all reached new record levels, official figures reveal.

There were 354 deaths in prisons across England and Wales in 2016, including 119 which were apparently self-inflicted.

Self-harm incidents amongst prisoners increased by 23% to 37,784

There were 25,049 assaults recorded in the 12 months to September which is a rise of 31% on the previous year.

The statistics, released by the Ministry of Justice, underline the scale of the task facing the Government as it attempts to address the jail safety crisis.

Justice Secretary Liz Truss has faced mounting pressure to tackle the issues in prisons across the UK.