What will Theresa May gift to Donald and Melania Trump?
What do you get for the couple who have everything?
Theresa May was faced with this very question ahead of her trip to the White House.
She finally plumped for an engraved quaich for President Donald Trump, and a hamper for the First Lady Melania.
- What is a quaich - and how is it pronounced?
It is a traditional Scottish cup of friendship.
The two-handled drinking bowls have been exchanged by Highland clan chiefs for centuries as a token of hospitality and a symbol of kinship.
Pronounced "quake", its two handles signify trust - both on the part of the giver and the receiver.
- Why this?
It reflects the US President's Scottish ancestry, as the son of of Mary MacLeod from the Isle of Lewis.
Number 10 said: "Tracing its origins to the distant past of Highland chivalry, the quaich is today a timeless reminder of the enduring Scottish values of friendship and hospitality."
- What's in Melania's hamper?
It is packed with produce from the Prime Minister's country residence Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.
It includes apple juice, damson jam, marmalade, Bakewell tarts, and cranberry and white chocolate "shorties".