Donald Trump suggests cancelling Mexico meeting over wall row

US President Donald Trump has suggested cancelling a meeting with his his Mexican counterpart as the row over a border wall between the two countries drags on.

Mexico has opposed the construction of the wall, and its government has continually said they will not pay for it.

Mexican officials said its president, Enrique Pena Nieto, was "considering" whether to attend a meeting with Mr Trump, scheduled for January 31.

The country's former foreign relations secretary, Jorge Castaneda, told local media: "Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say 'I'm not going'."

On Thursday, Mr Trump tweeted: "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."