Fees row 'could threatens free withdrawals at Link cash machines'

A row between banks and ATM firms could threaten half of Link cash machines on Britain's high streets or lead to an end to free withdrawals.

It has arisen as some banks seek to reduce the fees they pay when their customers withdraw money from Link's 70,000 cashpoints across the UK.

A meeting of Link members was held on Thursday to discuss its interchange and business model and proposals aimed at resolving the crisis.

Lloyds Banking Group, which is the network’s biggest user, is asking for a change in the way fees are set at in-branch and non-branch cash machines, the Guardian reported.

Other proposals are said to include bulk discounts for banks who use the network the most or a freeze on the current charging system.