- ITV Report
Fees row 'could threatens free withdrawals at Link cash machines'
A row between banks and ATM firms could threaten half of Link cash machines on Britain's high streets or lead to an end to free withdrawals.
It has arisen as some banks seek to reduce the fees they pay when their customers withdraw money from Link's 70,000 cashpoints across the UK.
A meeting of Link members was held on Thursday to discuss its interchange and business model and proposals aimed at resolving the crisis.
Lloyds Banking Group, which is the network’s biggest user, is asking for a change in the way fees are set at in-branch and non-branch cash machines, the Guardian reported.
Other proposals are said to include bulk discounts for banks who use the network the most or a freeze on the current charging system.
How does the Link system work?
- Under the Link arrangment, customers of any bank can use other banks' cashpoints for free, as well as those provided by independent companies.
- Each member of the network pays a fee when their customers uses Link ATMs
John Howells, chief executive of Link, said the network will continue to work closely with its members to "explore a way forward".
"Whilst commercial perspectives may vary, every Link member was clear at the meeting that ensuring the future of the Link Network and the cash access needs of UK consumers remains their number one priority.
Mr Howell said it was agreed that a working group of members will be established in order to explore a way forward for the scheme.
“Link will continue to work closely with its 39 members to keep regulators, government and consumer groups fully informed," he added.