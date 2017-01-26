Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell dies aged 84

Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell. Credit: PA

Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell has died aged 84. A family statement said the parliamentary veteran - who spent 43 years as an MP - died after a short illness. "Tam Dalyell devoted his life to public service in Scotland, in the UK, and beyond," the statement said. "He made an enormous contribution in many spheres. He will be much missed both publicly, and more importantly personally, by his family and many friends."

Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell pictured in 1962. Credit: PA

Mr Dalyell embarked on his unique parliamentary career in 1962, when, aged 29, he won a crucial by-election at West Lothian. His first, and successful, campaign was to rally against Harold Wilson's plan to hand over the fragile coral atoll Aldabra in the Indian Ocean to the United States to use as a military strip. Five years later, he was found guilty of "breach of privilege and of a gross contempt of the House" after handing over private documents relating to the secret biological and chemical welfare establishment at Porton Down to the Observer. He always maintained the Ministry of Defence deliberately took this "to the wire" as an act of vengeance for the trouble he caused over other issues.

Tam Dalyell MP, speaking in the House of Commons in 2001. Credit: PA

Mr Dalyell will principally be remembered for his campaign over the General Belgrano which was sunk by a British submarine with the loss of hundreds of lives. He harried then-Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher for months and years afterwards, claiming the ship was steaming away from the Falklands when it was attacked. The MP was shadow science minister from 1980-82, but was forced to stand down after criticising the Falklands campaign. He said it was "like two bald men fighting over a comb". After the 2001 general election, Mr Dalyell became Father of the House of Commons as its longest-serving continuous member, and exploited his seniority to front a campaign to prevent the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Labour MP Tam Dalyell became Father of the House of Commons in 2001. Credit: PA