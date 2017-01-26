'I was lucky I didn't fall off': Boy, 10, surfs over 'great white shark'

The astonishing moment a 10-year-old surfer had a very close encounter with a "great white shark" has been captured on camera by his father.

Young Eden Hasson was riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 110 miles north of Sydney, when his dad Chris spotted the shark was next to his son in the photographs he had just taken.

"I saw the second photo and (thought) no way...I quickly called him in and whistled," Chris said.

He added: "(Eden) saw a shape in the wave and thought it was seaweed and felt something as he went over the top...but he thought nothing of it until he saw the photo."

Mr Hasson said shark experts had since told him it was a juvenile great white shark about eight feet long.