ITV agree deal to show England games until 2022

As well as retaining live and highlights rights to show all qualifying ties for the 2020 Euros and the 2022 World Cup, ITV will exclusively show England’s pre-tournament warm-up matches in the event of qualification to each competition.

ITV will show exclusive live, free to air coverage of all England’s qualifying matches for major tournaments until 2022.

This deal continues ITV’s long-standing position as the key broadcaster for the national team, with ITV’s current exclusive rights to show England matches continuing until 2018, when the new contract will begin.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “England on ITV has become a central feature of our sports coverage and we’re delighted to be able to continue to bring to viewers free to air, all the action from the team’s qualifying campaigns through to 2022.”

ITV’s portfolio of world-class sports rights also includes exclusive coverage of UK racing, as well as coverage of the 6Nations rugby tournament, the Tour de France and the French Open.