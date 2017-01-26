Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter to lodge appeal after failing dope test

Jamaica Olympic athlete Nesta Carter is to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The sprinter was disqualified after he tested positive for banned substance methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday.

It led to the Jamaican 4x100m relay team, including champion Usain Bolt, being forced to relinquish their gold medal.

Jamaica had won gold after Carter, Michael Frater, Bolt and Asafa Powell finished the race in 37.10 seconds - a world record at the time.

The IOC said Carter, 31, did not challenge the validity of the doping results.

His lawyer, Stuart Stimpson, told Reuters the athlete will appeal the decision.