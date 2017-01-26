James Bond's 'Q' is really a woman, MI6 boss reveals

The head of MI6 has revealed that the real-life equivalent of Q, the inventor of James Bond's gadgets, is actually a woman.

Sir Alex Younger, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, made the revelation as part of a bid to boost diversity and draw in more women recruits.

The role of Q has been played by at least four men in the films, most recently by Ben Whishaw.

The spymaster, traditionally known as C, told the Women in IT Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel: "The real-life Q is looking forward to meeting you and I'm pleased to report that the real-life Q is a woman."