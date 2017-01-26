- ITV Report
-
James Bond's 'Q' is really a woman, MI6 boss reveals
The head of MI6 has revealed that the real-life equivalent of Q, the inventor of James Bond's gadgets, is actually a woman.
Sir Alex Younger, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, made the revelation as part of a bid to boost diversity and draw in more women recruits.
The role of Q has been played by at least four men in the films, most recently by Ben Whishaw.
The spymaster, traditionally known as C, told the Women in IT Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel: "The real-life Q is looking forward to meeting you and I'm pleased to report that the real-life Q is a woman."
Despite acknowledging he was wearing a tuxedo, Sir Alex said that the movie portrayals of spies need to be overcome.
He said: "It leads to a stereotype which is of a particular kind or a particular sort of person that will join MI6 - whether they're really posh or going to Oxford or whatever it is. I'm none of those things by the way.
"And the issue for me is that stands in the way of something that I regard as being so important which is that we can reach into every community in Britain and make sure that we get the people that are the best, regardless of their background."