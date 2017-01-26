Man bags £329.99 refund for TV he took from shop shelf moments before

Police are hunting a fraudster who bagged himself a £329.99 refund for a TV he picked up from a shop shelf moments before.

CCTV captured the man walking into an Aldi store in Lincoln on January 2 where he picked up a TV and proceeded to the till.

Having found a cashier, he asked for a refund for the TV despite not having bought it - let alone being in possession of a receipt.

Officers said the man then went to speak with the manager, shook his hand and returned to the cashier, who believed a refund of £329.99 was owed.

CCTV images have been released by Lincolnshire Police of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.