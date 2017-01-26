- ITV Report
Man jailed after leaving teenager to drown in the sea
A man has been jailed five-and-a-half years after leaving a 17-year-old girl to drown after she fell into the sea off the Kent coast.
Michael Bowditch, 21, admitted manslaughter by gross negligence of Becky Morgan, who was found dead off Broadstairs last on May 1, 2016.
Police were called to the Port of Ramsgate amid concerns for the welfare of a girl, Becky's body was recovered two-and-a-half miles away.
Prosecutor Simon Taylor told Maidstone Crown Court the pair had met the night before at a birthday party before ending up at the Harbour Arm in Ramsgate.
"Mr Bowditch accepts that, although he cannot say exactly how Becky Morgan came to fall into the sea, once she fell in he failed to take any steps to try to assist her, " Mr Taylor said.
"It is the failure to take any steps to prevent Miss Morgan's death after she fell into the sea which forms the basis of his culpability for manslaughter."
The court heard that Bowditch called police just after 5am that morning, reporting that he had seen "the death of a person" up to three hours earlier
When an officer asked why he had not got his phone out to raise the alarm, Bowditch replied: "Well, that's great for you, but I was very, very nervous."
The former grammar schoolboy then took police to the scene where Becky had fallen and her coat and bag were found.
"We were f****** about and she fell off here. She wasn't talking anymore and she was screaming. I tried to get help," Bowditch told the officers.
He added: "I couldn't get help and she asked me to."
Toxicology tests found Bowditch had cocaine, alcohol and cannabinoids in his bloodstream, with alcohol said to have been at a "very high level".
- Judge: "You left her to drown"
Sentencing Bowditch, Judge Jeremy Carey said many people would find his inaction "repugnant".
"You did not try in any way to help a drowning girl - not by throwing her a life buoy, not by going to her aid as some would have done, not by calling for help, not by contacting the rescue or emergency services.
"In other words, you left her to drown," he added.
- Becky's mother: "I feel something bright in my life has gone"
Victim impact statements were read on behalf of Becky's relatives, including her parents, Lee Ann Bevan and Sean Morgan.
Ms Bevan said: "I was proud of how she had grown as a person and now she is gone I feel something bright in my life has gone."
Mr Morgan's statement said: Before I was always laughing, now I'm asking 'Why her?'."
Defence counsel Oliver Saxby QC said Bowditch's "severe intoxication" was partly to blame, and he was not thinking in a "sensible or logical fashion" at the time.
"He accepts that his inaction played a part in her death. Had he done something, her life could have been saved," Mr Saxby added.