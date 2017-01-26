Man jailed after leaving teenager to drown in the sea

A man has been jailed five-and-a-half years after leaving a 17-year-old girl to drown after she fell into the sea off the Kent coast.

Michael Bowditch, 21, admitted manslaughter by gross negligence of Becky Morgan, who was found dead off Broadstairs last on May 1, 2016.

Police were called to the Port of Ramsgate amid concerns for the welfare of a girl, Becky's body was recovered two-and-a-half miles away.

Prosecutor Simon Taylor told Maidstone Crown Court the pair had met the night before at a birthday party before ending up at the Harbour Arm in Ramsgate.

"Mr Bowditch accepts that, although he cannot say exactly how Becky Morgan came to fall into the sea, once she fell in he failed to take any steps to try to assist her, " Mr Taylor said.

"It is the failure to take any steps to prevent Miss Morgan's death after she fell into the sea which forms the basis of his culpability for manslaughter."