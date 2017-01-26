- ITV Report
One Show's Alex Jones gives birth to baby boy
One Show host Alex Jones has given birth to a baby boy.
The BBC presenter shared her happy news with fans by tweeting that her son had arrived.
She wrote: "We are so happy to share the news that our beautiful baby boy was born on Sunday morning, 7lbs 11.
"Charlie and I are head over heels in love."
It is the 39-year-old's first child with partner Charlie Thomson.
The couple have not yet shared their son's name.
The Welsh TV personality has previously spoken about her mother going through menopause at the age of 43.
She revealed the news she was pregnant back in September with a cute snap of a baby gro with the words "coming soon" on it.
