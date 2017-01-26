'Opposites attract', says May on 'special relationship' with Trump

May wants a 'renewed special relationship' with Trump. Credit: ITV News

"Haven't you ever noticed that opposites attract?" So spoke the prime minister mid-way across the Atlantic in her official airplane, when asked how she hoped to build a "special relationship" with a US president in Donald Trump who is so different from her, in convictions and personality. This was a perhaps optimistic observation when he seems to be working overtime to accentuate the differences between them - with for example his overnight statement that he wants to give the American security services the power to torture terrorist suspects. She won't be having any of that from him. "We condemn torture," she told journalists on the plane - adding she would make that clear to the president. Apart from anything else, a US that legitimises torture is a US that our security services cannot work closely with, under our rules. And May confirmed this would remain so. In other words Trump will have to drop his plan to torture if he wants full British help in keeping America safe.

But the PM will face down Trump if he tramples on her convictions. Credit: AP

But while the vicar's daughter says she will face down Trump when he tramples on her convictions, she is also doing that politician's thing of pressing his buttons. Thus, having heard and absorbed what he said in his inauguration speech, she will argue - in a speech later today to Republicans in Philadelphia, prior to going to the Whitehouse tomorrow" - that there is nothing inevitable about "the eclipse of the West" by China and India if the US and UK together show leadership. Which will be music to a president whose catchphrase is "America first". And May will argue for what sounds like a Trumpian approach to military intervention overseas. Namely that it is right to send in the troops when the US and UK are directly threatened, but that the days when we should "remake the world in our own image are over". So no more attempts to turn middle eastern states that are up in flames into democratic nations modelled along our lines. What you might call a Blairite foreign policy - the case he made in 1999 for "liberal" states to crush despotic ones - is therefore well and truly dead. And the question is begged whether an accommodation with Assad in Syria can be far off, especially since May has come round to the view that we have to treat with Assad-supporting Putin if we are to bring any semblance of stability to Syria. That said she will urge Trump to show greater support for Nato - and accept the principle that an attack on any member is an attack on all. But she does see the case for Nato reform. In other words she will join him in pressing Nato members to deliver on their promises to spend 2% each of their respective national incomes on defence - which so few do.

Trump taking his first flight on Air Force One. Credit: AP