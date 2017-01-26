Petition calls for the last surviving British Dambuster to be knighted

A petition for the last surviving British Dambuster to be knighted will be delivered to Downing Street on Thursday after it attracted over 200,000 signatures.

George "Johnny" Johnson, 95, was part of Royal Air Force 617 Squadron, who took part in the famous 1943 raid aimed at disabling Hitler's industrial heartland in Germany.

Despite being nominated for an accolade, the former squadron leader was not recognised in the New Year Honours list.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman, who launched the petition and will present it alongside RAF veteran John Nichol, said the public response has been "overwhelming and cannot be ignored".

She added: "It's clear that the British public want heroes like Johnny to be given the respect they deserve. His story is as relevant today as it ever was."