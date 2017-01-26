- ITV Report
Petition calls for the last surviving British Dambuster to be knighted
A petition for the last surviving British Dambuster to be knighted will be delivered to Downing Street on Thursday after it attracted over 200,000 signatures.
George "Johnny" Johnson, 95, was part of Royal Air Force 617 Squadron, who took part in the famous 1943 raid aimed at disabling Hitler's industrial heartland in Germany.
Despite being nominated for an accolade, the former squadron leader was not recognised in the New Year Honours list.
TV presenter Carol Vorderman, who launched the petition and will present it alongside RAF veteran John Nichol, said the public response has been "overwhelming and cannot be ignored".
She added: "It's clear that the British public want heroes like Johnny to be given the respect they deserve. His story is as relevant today as it ever was."
- Johnson: Any honour is an honour for the squadron
Earlier this month from his home in Bristol, Mr Johnson said he was "absolutely amazed" at the public's response to the petition.
But although he said he would accept an honour if he was offered one,Mr Johnson insisted it would be to remember his squadron and not himself.
The Dambusters operation
Members of the RAF 617 squadron, an elite Lancaster bomber unit, took part in the allied bombing campaign against Germany.
The Bomber Command crews used revolutionary bouncing bombs releasing them 60ft above ground on the Mohne, Eder and Sorpe dams.
Although the raid was fairly successful, the squadron failed to breach the Sorpe dam.
However, flooding from the other two dams caused disruption in a large number of towns.
Of the 133 airmen who left on the missions, 53 did not return. There were also nearly 1300 losses on the ground.
Despite this, the action boosted British morale and the aircrew were hailed war heroes.
The 617 Squadron's story was also brought to the big screen in the 1955 film The Dam Busters.